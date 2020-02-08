（法新社洛杉矶8日综合外电报导）第92届奥斯卡金像奖颁奖典礼明天即将在加州洛杉矶举行，以下为主要入围名单。

●最佳影片奖：

「赛道狂人」（Ford v. Ferrari）

「爱尔兰人」（The Irishman）

「兔嘲男孩」（Jojo Rabbit）

「小丑」（Joker）

「她们」（Little Women）

「婚姻故事」（Marriage Story）

「1917」（1917）

「从前，有个好莱坞」（Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood）

「寄生上流」（Parasite）

●最佳导演奖：

奉俊昊（Bong Joon-ho）／「寄生上流」（Parasite）

陶德菲利普斯（Todd Phillips）／「小丑」（Joker）

山姆曼德斯（Sam Mendes）／「1917」（1917）

马丁史柯西斯（Martin Scorsese）／「爱尔兰人」（The Irishman）

昆汀塔伦提诺（Quentin Tarantino）／「从前，有个好莱坞」（Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood）

●最佳男主角奖：

安东尼奥班德拉斯（Antonio Banderas）／「痛苦与荣耀」（Pain and Glory）

李奥纳多狄卡皮欧（Leonardo DiCaprio）／「从前，有个好莱坞」（Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood）

亚当崔佛（Adam Driver）／「婚姻故事」（Marriage Story）

瓦昆菲尼克斯（Joaquin Phoenix）／「小丑」（Joker）

强纳森普莱斯（Jonathan Pryce）／「教宗的承继」（The Two Popes）

●最佳女主角奖：

辛西娅艾利沃（Cynthia Erivo）／「海芮」（Harriet）

史嘉蕾乔韩森（Scarlett Johansson）／「婚姻故事」（Marriage Story）

瑟夏罗南（Saoirse Ronan）／「她们」（Little Women）

莎莉赛隆（Charlize Theron）／「重磅腥闻」（Bombshell）

芮妮齐薇格（Renee Zellweger）／「茱蒂」（Judy）

●最佳男配角奖：

汤姆汉克斯（Tom Hanks）／「知音时间」（A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood）

安东尼霍普金斯（Anthony Hopkins）／「教宗的承继」（The Two Popes）

艾尔帕西诺（Al Pacino）／「爱尔兰人」（The Irishman）

乔派西（Joe Pesci）／「爱尔兰人」（The Irishman）

布莱德彼特（Brad Pitt）／「从前，有个好莱坞」（Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood）

●最佳女配角奖

凯西贝兹（Kathy Bates）／「李察朱威尔事件」（Richard Jewell）

萝拉邓（Laura Dern）／「婚姻故事」（Marriage Story）

史嘉蕾乔韩森（Scarlett Johansson）／「兔嘲男孩」（Jojo Rabbit）

佛萝伦丝普伊（Florence Pugh）／「她们」（Little Women）

玛格罗比（Margot Robbie）／「重磅腥闻」（Bombshell）

●最佳国际影片奖（旧称最佳外语片奖）：

「另类神父」（Corpus Christi）／波兰

「大地蜜语」（Honeyland）／北马其顿

「悲惨世界」（Les Miserables）／法国

「痛苦与荣耀」（Pain and Glory）／西班牙

「寄生上流」（Parasite）／南韩

●最佳动画片奖：

「驯龙高手3」（How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World）

「只手探险」（I Lost My Body）

「克劳斯：圣诞节的秘密」（Klaus）

「大冒险家」（Missing Link）

「玩具总动员4」（Toy Story 4）

●最佳原创剧本奖：

「锋回路转」（Knives Out）

「婚姻故事」（Marriage Story）

「1917」（1917）

「从前，有个好莱坞」（Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood）

「寄生上流」（Parasite）

●最佳改编剧本奖：

「爱尔兰人」（The Irishman）

「兔嘲男孩」（Jojo Rabbit）

「小丑」（Joker）

「她们」（Little Women）

「教宗的承继」（The Two Popes ）

●最佳配乐奖：

「小丑」（Joker）

「她们」（Little Women）

「婚姻故事」（Marriage Story）

「1917」（1917）

「STAR WARS：天行者的崛起」（Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker）

●最佳原创歌曲奖：

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away／「玩具总动员4」（Toy Story 4）

（I'm Gonna）Love Me Again／「火箭人」（Rocketman）

I'm Standing With You／「不可能的奇迹」（Breakthrough）

Into the Unknown／「冰雪奇缘2」（Frozen 2）

Stand Up／「海芮」（Harriet）（译者：陈正健、蔡佳敏）

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

Instagram

关注我们 Instagram

关注我们 Instagram

subscription form

subscription form

如需通过电子邮箱免费订阅时事通讯(Newsletter)，请在下方输入您的邮箱地址