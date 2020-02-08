（法新社洛杉矶8日综合外电报导）第92届奥斯卡金像奖颁奖典礼明天即将在加州洛杉矶举行，以下为主要入围名单。

●最佳影片奖：

「赛道狂人」（Ford v. Ferrari）

「爱尔兰人」（The Irishman）

「兔嘲男孩」（Jojo Rabbit）

「小丑」（Joker）

「她们」（Little Women）

「婚姻故事」（Marriage Story）

「1917」（1917）

「从前，有个好莱坞」（Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood）

「寄生上流」（Parasite）

●最佳导演奖：

奉俊昊（Bong Joon-ho）／「寄生上流」（Parasite）

陶德菲利普斯（Todd Phillips）／「小丑」（Joker）

山姆曼德斯（Sam Mendes）／「1917」（1917）

马丁史柯西斯（Martin Scorsese）／「爱尔兰人」（The Irishman）

昆汀塔伦提诺（Quentin Tarantino）／「从前，有个好莱坞」（Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood）

●最佳男主角奖：

安东尼奥班德拉斯（Antonio Banderas）／「痛苦与荣耀」（Pain and Glory）

李奥纳多狄卡皮欧（Leonardo DiCaprio）／「从前，有个好莱坞」（Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood）

亚当崔佛（Adam Driver）／「婚姻故事」（Marriage Story）

瓦昆菲尼克斯（Joaquin Phoenix）／「小丑」（Joker）

强纳森普莱斯（Jonathan Pryce）／「教宗的承继」（The Two Popes）

●最佳女主角奖：

辛西娅艾利沃（Cynthia Erivo）／「海芮」（Harriet）

史嘉蕾乔韩森（Scarlett Johansson）／「婚姻故事」（Marriage Story）

瑟夏罗南（Saoirse Ronan）／「她们」（Little Women）

莎莉赛隆（Charlize Theron）／「重磅腥闻」（Bombshell）

芮妮齐薇格（Renee Zellweger）／「茱蒂」（Judy）

●最佳男配角奖：

汤姆汉克斯（Tom Hanks）／「知音时间」（A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood）

安东尼霍普金斯（Anthony Hopkins）／「教宗的承继」（The Two Popes）

艾尔帕西诺（Al Pacino）／「爱尔兰人」（The Irishman）

乔派西（Joe Pesci）／「爱尔兰人」（The Irishman）

布莱德彼特（Brad Pitt）／「从前，有个好莱坞」（Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood）

●最佳女配角奖

凯西贝兹（Kathy Bates）／「李察朱威尔事件」（Richard Jewell）

萝拉邓（Laura Dern）／「婚姻故事」（Marriage Story）

史嘉蕾乔韩森（Scarlett Johansson）／「兔嘲男孩」（Jojo Rabbit）

佛萝伦丝普伊（Florence Pugh）／「她们」（Little Women）

玛格罗比（Margot Robbie）／「重磅腥闻」（Bombshell）

●最佳国际影片奖（旧称最佳外语片奖）：

「另类神父」（Corpus Christi）／波兰

「大地蜜语」（Honeyland）／北马其顿

「悲惨世界」（Les Miserables）／法国

「痛苦与荣耀」（Pain and Glory）／西班牙

「寄生上流」（Parasite）／南韩

●最佳动画片奖：

「驯龙高手3」（How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World）

「只手探险」（I Lost My Body）

「克劳斯：圣诞节的秘密」（Klaus）

「大冒险家」（Missing Link）

「玩具总动员4」（Toy Story 4）

●最佳原创剧本奖：

「锋回路转」（Knives Out）

「婚姻故事」（Marriage Story）

「1917」（1917）

「从前，有个好莱坞」（Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood）

「寄生上流」（Parasite）

●最佳改编剧本奖：

「爱尔兰人」（The Irishman）

「兔嘲男孩」（Jojo Rabbit）

「小丑」（Joker）

「她们」（Little Women）

「教宗的承继」（The Two Popes ）

●最佳配乐奖：

「小丑」（Joker）

「她们」（Little Women）

「婚姻故事」（Marriage Story）

「1917」（1917）

「STAR WARS：天行者的崛起」（Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker）

●最佳原创歌曲奖：

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away／「玩具总动员4」（Toy Story 4）

（I'm Gonna）Love Me Again／「火箭人」（Rocketman）

I'm Standing With You／「不可能的奇迹」（Breakthrough）

Into the Unknown／「冰雪奇缘2」（Frozen 2）

Stand Up／「海芮」（Harriet）（译者：陈正健、蔡佳敏）

