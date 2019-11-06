This content was published on November 6, 2019 4:36 PM

Recent North Korean missile tests have prompted concern of an escalation of tensions as talks with Washington on the de-nuclearisation have stalled. (Keystone)

The Swiss government has given the green light to ease delivery of humanitarian aid to North Korea in line with the United Nations Security Council.

This decision will increase legal certainty for those involved, according to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO). But nothing will change for exporters of goods including medical and orthopaedic equipment.

“SECO will still have to be notified in advance of all exports. In addition, all shipments to North Korea will continue to be physically inspected,” the statementexternal link said.

A UN Security Council resolution prohibits the sale, delivery, export and transport of all goods subject to customs, as part of sanctions imposed against North Korea over its nuclear programme.

The Swiss government first adopted international measures against the regime in Pyongyang in 2006. They were tightened several times, notably in 2017 and 2018.

The latest amendment will come into force in December.

Talks between the United States and North Korea over the de-nuclearisation of the Korean peninsula have stalled after a summit in February.



Secret diplomacy Former Swiss diplomat active in talks with North Korea A former senior Swiss diplomat, Franz von Däniken, is cautiously optimistic about proposed talks between the United States and North Korea. This content was published on March 21, 2018 11:33 AM See in another language: 1 See in another language: 1 Languages: 1 Arabic (ar) دبلوماسي سويسري يُحذر من تعليق آمال كبيرة على المحادثات بين واشنطن وبيونغ يانغ

swissinfo.ch/ug

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram