The Swiss government has given the green light to ease delivery of humanitarian aid to North Korea in line with the United Nations Security Council.
This decision will increase legal certainty for those involved, according to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO). But nothing will change for exporters of goods including medical and orthopaedic equipment.
“SECO will still have to be notified in advance of all exports. In addition, all shipments to North Korea will continue to be physically inspected,” the statementexternal link said.
A UN Security Council resolution prohibits the sale, delivery, export and transport of all goods subject to customs, as part of sanctions imposed against North Korea over its nuclear programme.
The Swiss government first adopted international measures against the regime in Pyongyang in 2006. They were tightened several times, notably in 2017 and 2018.
The latest amendment will come into force in December.
Talks between the United States and North Korea over the de-nuclearisation of the Korean peninsula have stalled after a summit in February.
swissinfo.ch/ug