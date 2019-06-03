Navigation

2019 elections What people in Switzerland worry about

Was wissen wir über die Gemütslage der Schweiz? Alte und junge sorgen sich um die Altersvorsorge.

Was wissen wir über die Gemütslage der Schweiz? In den vergangenen 25 Jahren war die Altersvorsorge immer eine der grössten Sorgen der Schweizer.

(123rf.com)

What are the five biggest problems in Switzerland? Every year, several thousand residents are asked this question in a nationwide poll. Here’s an interactive look at the things that have given the Swiss sleepless nights over the years.

Die Schweizer Sorgen seit 1995 – in einer Grafiken auf einen Blick

Die Sorgen der Schweiz

