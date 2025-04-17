The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Film Selection

Swiss true crimes: the Wohlen double parricide

In early 1991 Swiss police reported a dramatic double murder case involving the married couple Peter and Ursula Breitschmid, who had both been shot in the head at close range in their villa in Wohlen in northern Switzerland. This 2009 documentary film looks back at the police investigation into the shocking case.

Detectives later discovered that the couple’s adopted son Romano, a 27-year-old artist and comedian, had planned their murder with his stage partner and his brother.

This is the latest true crime film curated from the PlaySuisse streaming platform of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), SWI swissinfo.ch’s parent company.

(Click on the CC button on screen to set captions and language).

