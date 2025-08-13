The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Women of the Helsinki Movement 

Fifty years after the Helsinki Accords, it is time to talk about the women who turned a diplomatic promise into a personal mission. They were not just witnesses. They resisted. They took action.

