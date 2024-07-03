Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Alpine Environment

Swiss storm death toll rises to five

A new victim discovered dead in Ticino
Rescue services discovered a body on Tuesday along the Maggia River in canton Ticino.

2 minutes

The new victim was first located by a military helicopter, before being airlifted by rescue services, according to the cantonal police. The identification procedure is ongoing.

The three other victims, whose bodies were discovered on Sunday morning, were identified on Tuesday. They are three German women, two aged 73 and one aged 76, said the Ticino police. They were from Baden-Württemberg.

+ How Switzerland is trying to defeat extreme weather events

The three women were victims of a landslide in the Fontana region of Val Bavona. Val Bavona is a side valley of Val Maggia. It was particularly hard hit by last Saturday’s bad weather. Four people are still missing in Ticino.

A 67-year-old German man also died as a result of the bad weather in the neighbouring canton of Valais. The man was surprised by the sudden rise in water levels in the cellar of a hotel in the village of Saas-Grund.

Translated from French by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch

