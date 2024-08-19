Another climber dies on Matterhorn in southern Switzerland

The climber, who was thought to be alone, was at an altitude of about 4,200 metres on the north face when he fell for unknown reasons. A formal identification of the body is still ongoing, the police said.
Last Wednesday, two other climbers died after falling over 1,000 metres off the Matterhorn. The team had set out from a mountain hut on Wednesday morning to climb the 4,478-metre high peak.
When they did not return from their tour as planned, a search operation was launched. During a reconnaissance flight, the bodies of the two mountaineers were discovered on the north face of the mountain.
The two bodies have not yet been formally identified, a spokesman for the police in the canton of Valais told the German Press Agency (DPA). The investigation into the cause of the accident is also still ongoing.
The innkeeper of the Hörnli Hut, where the two climbers were staying, reported that a thunderstorm had moved in on Friday a few hours after they set off. “It probably caught them,” he told DPA.
Translated from German by DeepL/SRF/sb
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
