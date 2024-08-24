Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Alpine Environment

Climber dies on the Matterhorn in southern Switzerland

Alpinist fatally injured in a fall on the Matterhorn
Four climbers have died on the iconic peak in the past two weeks. Keystone-SDA
Climber dies on the Matterhorn in southern Switzerland
A climber died on Thursday after falling with a partner while descending the Matterhorn, near Zermatt, in southern Switzerland. The other mountaineer suffered minor injuries.

The two men were on their way down the Matterhorn via the Hörnligrat at around midday on Thursday, the Valais cantonal police announced on Friday. They fell at an altitude of around 4,100 metres for unknown reasons, it said.

Other people witnessed the accident and immediately alerted Valais rescuers. On site, the emergency services were only able to determine the death of one of the climbers.

He had fallen around 70 metres down the east face of the mountain. The second climber, who had minor injuries, was flown by helicopter to the hospital in Visp in the valley.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

