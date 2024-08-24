Climber dies on the Matterhorn in southern Switzerland

The two men were on their way down the Matterhorn via the Hörnligrat at around midday on Thursday, the Valais cantonal police announced on Friday. They fell at an altitude of around 4,100 metres for unknown reasons, it said.
Other people witnessed the accident and immediately alerted Valais rescuers. On site, the emergency services were only able to determine the death of one of the climbers.
He had fallen around 70 metres down the east face of the mountain. The second climber, who had minor injuries, was flown by helicopter to the hospital in Visp in the valley.
Translated from German by DeepL/sb
