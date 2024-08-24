Climber dies on the Matterhorn in southern Switzerland

Four climbers have died on the iconic peak in the past two weeks. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

A climber died on Thursday after falling with a partner while descending the Matterhorn, near Zermatt, in southern Switzerland. The other mountaineer suffered minor injuries.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Alpinist bei Absturz am Matterhorn tödlich verletzt Original Read more: Alpinist bei Absturz am Matterhorn tödlich verletzt

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The two men were on their way down the Matterhorn via the Hörnligrat at around midday on Thursday, the Valais cantonal police announced on Friday. They fell at an altitude of around 4,100 metres for unknown reasons, it said.

+ Another climber dies on Matterhorn in southern Switzerland

+ Two climbers dead after 1,000-metre Matterhorn fall

+ Read more: the legacy of the MatterhornExternal link

Other people witnessed the accident and immediately alerted Valais rescuers. On site, the emergency services were only able to determine the death of one of the climbers.

He had fallen around 70 metres down the east face of the mountain. The second climber, who had minor injuries, was flown by helicopter to the hospital in Visp in the valley.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.