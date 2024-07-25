Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Alpine Environment

Mountaineer dies after 100-meter fall from the Matterhorn

A women fell down the east face of the iconic mountain on Thursday, from an altitude of some 3,460 meters above sea level.

Third parties who witnessed the fall alerted rescue services, who could only confirm that the woman had died of her injuries, Valais cantonal police said. Formal identification is underway.

According to police, the climber had left the Hörnli hut in Zermatt in the early morning with the aim of climbing the 4,478-metre-high Matterhorn via the Hörnli ridge on her own.

+ Read more: the legacy of the MatterhornExternal link

The public prosecutor’s office, in collaboration with cantonal police, has launched an investigation to establish the exact circumstances of the accident.

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

