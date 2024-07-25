Mountaineer dies after 100-meter fall from the Matterhorn

Female mountaineer falls 100 meters down the Matterhorn Keystone-SDA

A women fell down the east face of the iconic mountain on Thursday, from an altitude of some 3,460 meters above sea level.

Third parties who witnessed the fall alerted rescue services, who could only confirm that the woman had died of her injuries, Valais cantonal police said. Formal identification is underway.

According to police, the climber had left the Hörnli hut in Zermatt in the early morning with the aim of climbing the 4,478-metre-high Matterhorn via the Hörnli ridge on her own.

The public prosecutor’s office, in collaboration with cantonal police, has launched an investigation to establish the exact circumstances of the accident.

