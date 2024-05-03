First large-scale alpine solar plant approved in Switzerland

Existing solar panels in the Alps. Keystone/Gaetan Bally

The go-ahead has been given to build Switzerland's first large-scale solar project in the Bernese Oberland. The project must now forge ahead before winter arrives.

Planning permission for the solar plant on Alp Morgeten in the Simmental was given by the Frutigen-Niedersimmental District Governor’s Office. In future, the plant will produce electricity for 3,000 households.

For project initiator Christian Haueter, the authorisation means one thing above all: a lot of work. However: “It is also satisfying that the project was approved after a thorough examination.”

Haueter attributes the approval to the fact that the project has broad local support. In addition, the solar plant generates local added value.

Four environmental protection organisations had campaigned against the planning application in advance. However, their objections were rejected by the regional governor’s office.

The electrical connection lines required for the solar installation must be authorised in a separate federal procedure. The client may only begin construction on Morgeten once the federal government has approved the connection lines.

The pressure is on. Because from 2025, Alpine solar plants will have to supply a minimum amount of electricity. This is the only way they can benefit from an accelerated authorisation procedure. “That’s why we need to get started as quickly as possible,” says Haueter, adding: “At an altitude of 2,000 metres, the construction time is very limited and hardly anything will be possible in the winter months.”

He therefore hopes that no further objections will be taken to the administrative court and delay the project.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kc

