Fatal wingsuit jump accident in canton Ticino

A 36-year-old man from Ticino lost his life on Saturday in Val Malvaglia, in the north of canton Ticino, during a wingsuit jump.

The accident, which took place shortly before midday, was confirmed to the Keystone-ATS press agency by a spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland.

Contacted on Sunday, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland gave no further information “on the cause and course of the accident”. It said it had opened proceedings “in accordance with article 98 of the Federal Aviation Act”.

According to media, the victim was a 36-year-old man from the Bellinzona area. The jump is believed to have been made from a helicopter.

