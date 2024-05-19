Fatal wingsuit jump accident in canton Ticino

Swiss freeride snowboarder, base jumper and wingsuit pilot Geraldine Fasnacht jumps out of SolarStratos, a solar powered aircraft prototype, flown by Swiss adventurer Raphael Domjan to perform the first ever wingsuit jump from and electrical and solar airplpane, above the alpine resort of Verbier, Switzerland, Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Keystone/ Valentin Flauraud
This content was published on
May 19, 2024 - 13:05
A 36-year-old man from Ticino lost his life on Saturday in Val Malvaglia, in the north of canton Ticino, during a wingsuit jump.
The accident, which took place shortly before midday, was confirmed to the Keystone-ATS press agency by a spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland.
Watch our video on the topic: +Should tandem BASE jumping be banned in the Swiss Alps?
Contacted on Sunday, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland gave no further information “on the cause and course of the accident”. It said it had opened proceedings “in accordance with article 98 of the Federal Aviation Act”.
+‘Valley of Death’: are the Swiss too tolerant of extreme sports?
According to media, the victim was a 36-year-old man from the Bellinzona area. The jump is believed to have been made from a helicopter.
Adapted from Italian by DeepL/amva
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look
here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
More
Former Swiss Green Party judge: ECHR judgement “not tenable”
This content was published on
May 19, 2024
The court is making policy instead of interpreting the Convention on Human Rights, said Pfiffner.
Read more: Former Swiss Green Party judge: ECHR judgement “not tenable”
More
Swiss Evangelical Reformed Church numbers dropping in French-speaking Switzerland
This content was published on
May 19, 2024
As in German-speaking Switzerland, the number of members of the Reformed Church in French-speaking Switzerland is also declining.
Read more: Swiss Evangelical Reformed Church numbers dropping in French-speaking Switzerland
More
Swiss hotel industry reflects on a successful winter season
This content was published on
May 19, 2024
Nearly half of the accommodations reported an increase in turnover compared to the previous year.
Read more: Swiss hotel industry reflects on a successful winter season
More
Gotthard traffic queue hits 20km during holiday weekend
This content was published on
May 18, 2024
The traffic jam at the Gotthard north portal reached a length of 20 kilometres on the motorway between canton Nidwalden and canton Uri.
Read more: Gotthard traffic queue hits 20km during holiday weekend
More
Swiss Interior Minister visits Cannes Film Festival
This content was published on
May 18, 2024
Swiss Interior Minister left the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday after three days of intensive dialogue, meetings and film screenings.
Read more: Swiss Interior Minister visits Cannes Film Festival
More
Swiss theatre director breaks with tradition at Vienna’s Rathausplatz
This content was published on
May 18, 2024
With the proclamation of the "Free Republic of Vienna", the start of the festival on Friday evening was unusually political.
Read more: Swiss theatre director breaks with tradition at Vienna’s Rathausplatz
More
Swiss parliament committee proposes tripling taxes for foreign students
This content was published on
May 18, 2024
New students at the Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) from abroad will have to pay three times more taxes.
Read more: Swiss parliament committee proposes tripling taxes for foreign students
More
Putin: Swiss peace summit aimed at ‘pressuring’ Russia
This content was published on
May 17, 2024
Russian president Vladimir Putin has again denounced the upcoming Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland.
Read more: Putin: Swiss peace summit aimed at ‘pressuring’ Russia
More
Nearly half of Swiss bee species on endangered ‘red list’
This content was published on
May 17, 2024
While many species suffer, others were found to be newly migrating to Switzerland as a result of climate change.
Read more: Nearly half of Swiss bee species on endangered ‘red list’
More
Swiss foreign minister backs Berset at Council of Europe
This content was published on
May 17, 2024
Cassis described Berset as the "ideal candidate" to help the Council realise its aim of ensuring security and peace in Europe.
Read more: Swiss foreign minister backs Berset at Council of Europe
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.