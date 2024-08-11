Ticino records year’s highest temperature at 35.8°C

The heatwave intensified in canon Ticino on Saturday, with the municipality Biasca recording the highest temperature of the year so far at 35.8°C at 3:40 pm. In Basel, the Rhine Valley, Lake Geneva basin, and Valais, temperatures are expected to rise significantly from Sunday onwards.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Hitzewelle neben Alpensüdseite jetzt auch in Basel und Rheintal Original Read more: Hitzewelle neben Alpensüdseite jetzt auch in Basel und Rheintal

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

On the southern side of the Alps, where the federal government has already issued a level 4 (major danger) warning for Saturday, the heatwave is predicted to “intensify significantly,” according to the latest natural hazard bulletin. Night-time temperatures are also unlikely to fall below 20°C.

+Switzerland in 2050: portrait of a climate-neutral country

The previous record for the year was already broken in Biasca on Saturday, as Marco Stoll from MeteoSwiss confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency. On 3rd July, 34.6°C was recorded in Biasca.

However, the hottest phase in canton Ticino is expected from Sunday lunchtime until Monday evening. The federal government issues a level 4 warning if the average daily temperature reaches 27°C or more for at least three consecutive days. This warning is in place in Ticino until Tuesday evening.

Up to 35°C expected in Lake Geneva and Valais

In canton Valais and the Lake Geneva region, the federal government is also anticipating maximum temperatures of 32°C to 35°C from Sunday. In the Basel region and the Rhine Valley, temperatures are likely to reach heatwave thresholds of 31°C to 33°C in lowland areas. Night-time temperatures are expected to remain warm, between 18°C and 22°C.

+Effects of 1.5°C global warming in Switzerland and beyond

These areas will face “considerable danger” with a level 3 warning until Tuesday, indicating an average daily temperature of 25°C or higher for at least three consecutive days. MeteoSwiss classifies this as a heatwave. A temporary dip in temperatures may occur on Monday evening due to thunderstorms.

The hottest August day on record in Switzerland was measured at 41.5°C in 2003 in canton Graubünden. However, due to the relocation of the measuring station, this would have been recorded as 40.5°C at the new site, according to MeteoSwiss.

More Debate Hosted by: Luigi Jorio What is your country doing to protect you from the impacts of climate change? The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that Switzerland violated its citizens’ fundamental rights by not taking enough climate action. Do you think your right to a healthy environment is being respected? Join the discussion 14 Likes View the discussion

Adapted from German by DeepL/amva

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.