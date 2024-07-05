Animal rights groups clash with cantons over hunting rules

Hunting Ordinance: infringement of protected species denounced Keystone-SDA

Animal and nature protection organisations largely reject the proposed revision of the Hunting Ordinance in Switzerland. The cantons, on the other hand, see their proactive regulation as the basis for the cohabitation of protected wildlife and agriculture.

In response to the consultation on the partial revision of the Hunting Ordinance, which closes this Friday, the Conference of Cantonal Directors of Agriculture claims that wolf populations have become “uncontrollable”.

Isolated wolves that “endanger humans or livestock” should even be allowed to be killed all year round.

Swiss Animal Protection, for its part, is calling for a complete overhaul of the project, which it largely disapproves of.

