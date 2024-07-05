Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Alpine Environment

Animal rights groups clash with cantons over hunting rules

Hunting Ordinance: infringement of protected species denounced
Hunting Ordinance: infringement of protected species denounced Keystone-SDA

Animal and nature protection organisations largely reject the proposed revision of the Hunting Ordinance in Switzerland. The cantons, on the other hand, see their proactive regulation as the basis for the cohabitation of protected wildlife and agriculture.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

Do you want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe here.

In response to the consultation on the partial revision of the Hunting Ordinance, which closes this Friday, the Conference of Cantonal Directors of Agriculture claims that wolf populations have become “uncontrollable”.

Isolated wolves that “endanger humans or livestock” should even be allowed to be killed all year round.

Swiss Animal Protection, for its part, is calling for a complete overhaul of the project, which it largely disapproves of.

More
Wolves in Switzerland

More

How many wolves are good for Switzerland?

This content was published on Switzerland’s wolf population is rapidly rising, along with the number of attacks on livestock. How many wolves can co-exist with humans?

Read more: How many wolves are good for Switzerland?

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
27 Likes
45 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR