Researchers throw concrete blocks down Swiss mountain

The researchers want to find out how rocks and boulders fall on rough ground, how they move and how they are deflected by obstacles. Keystone-SDA

Researchers are rolling huge chunks of concrete down the slope on the Weissfluhjoch near Davos in eastern Switzerland for scientific purposes. They use them to collect data for a computer model that simulates rockfall.

The model predicts how far a rock will travel down into the valley after it has come loose somewhere, the Davos-based Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF) said on Thursday.

The computer models are used by authorities and geologists to create hazard maps, among other things. They therefore help to determine where and how buildings can be constructed to ensure protection against rockfall and where protective structures are required for existing infrastructure.

With this experiment, the researchers led by SLF rockfall expert Joël Borner want to find out how rocks and boulders fall on rough ground, how they move and how they are deflected by obstacles. Similar tests had previously been carried out on other types of ground.

Weighing up to 200kg

To do this, they equipped the blocks of concrete weighing between 45kg and 200kg with sensors. They use them to measure various data, including the acceleration and rotational speed of the blocks. In addition, a camera records the exact path of the blocks. The blocks were painted a bright orange color to make them easier to see.

The experiments were not without danger, wrote the SLF. After all, the hiking trail from the Strela Pass to the Weissfluhjoch runs along the slope, which is used by people on foot or by mountain bike. A group of volunteers is therefore present during the tests to block the path at short notice.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

