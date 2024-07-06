Severe storms: over 140 unable to go home in southern Switzerland

141 people in the city of Sierre in canton Valais can no longer return to their homes Keystone-SDA

In the Swiss city of Sierre, in canton Valais, some buildings have become uninhabitable following the recent storms. As a result, 141 people can no longer return to their homes.

Other language: 1 Deutsch de 141 Menschen können in Siders VS nicht mehr in ihr Zuhause zurück Original Read more: 141 Menschen können in Siders VS nicht mehr in ihr Zuhause zurück

The local municipality has set up a support network to assist those affected.

“These buildings date back to the 20th century, with foundations made of crumbling bricks and mortar,” mayor Pierre Berthod told Swiss media on Friday. Other structures suffered direct damage from debris and tree trunks carried by the Rhone River.

The city ordered the evacuation of the danger zone and prohibited access to the buildings. People who wish to retrieve personal belongings must do so under the supervision of community service workers. Starting on Saturday, affected residents will be accompanied by social workers.

Translated from German by DeepL/sp

