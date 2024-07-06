Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Alpine Environment

Severe storms: over 140 unable to go home in southern Switzerland

141 people in Sierre VS can no longer return to their homes
141 people in the city of Sierre in canton Valais can no longer return to their homes Keystone-SDA

In the Swiss city of Sierre, in canton Valais, some buildings have become uninhabitable following the recent storms. As a result, 141 people can no longer return to their homes.

This content was published on
1 minute

The local municipality has set up a support network to assist those affected.

Do you want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe here.

“These buildings date back to the 20th century, with foundations made of crumbling bricks and mortar,” mayor Pierre Berthod told Swiss media on Friday. Other structures suffered direct damage from debris and tree trunks carried by the Rhone River.

More

The city ordered the evacuation of the danger zone and prohibited access to the buildings. People who wish to retrieve personal belongings must do so under the supervision of community service workers. Starting on Saturday, affected residents will be accompanied by social workers.

Translated from German by DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
27 Likes
47 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
19 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR