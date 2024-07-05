Storm damaged A13 road reopened in Switzerland

According to Astra, the work for the necessary complete renovation of the section will last until the autumn.
The Simplon Pass will also be open again from 18.00 on Friday evening. This had been closed since Saturday due to debris flows. As rain is expected again at the weekend, Astra is monitoring the situation closely.
The authorities expect the reopened roads to relieve congestion on the Gotthard highway and the route along the Great St Bernard.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Popular Stories
More
Foreign affairs
Magnitsky case: How Switzerland failed to investigate Russian millions
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.