Lucerne tightens shipping measures against quagga mussels

Until now, a vignette was required for ships from another canton or abroad that wanted to enter Lake Lucerne. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / CHRISTIAN BEUTLER

No harmful organisms such as the quagga mussel should be introduced into Lucerne’s lakes. The cantonal government is tightening the provisions in the navigation ordinance with effect from May 1.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA

Until now, a vignette was required for ships from another canton or abroad that wanted to enter Lake Lucerne.

The state chancellery announced on Monday that these ships would now have to be cleaned. They would only receive a vignette if they had a corresponding receipt.

The aim of the change is to prevent alien plants, animals and other organisms from entering Lucerne’s waters, the statement continued.

For example, the quagga mussel, which originates from the Black Sea, is spreading in Switzerland. It can cause considerable damage. The canton of Zug has even imposed a one-year ban on the launching of foreign boats.

More

More Lake invaders: alien shellfish trouble Swiss waters This content was published on Switzerland may be landlocked, but that doesn’t keep foreign marine life from threatening its ecosystems. Could eating them be part of the solution? Read more: Lake invaders: alien shellfish trouble Swiss waters

Translated from German by DeepL/ts