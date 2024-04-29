Number of Swiss prisoners rises 7% in one year

Despite the increase in the number of prisoners in January 2024, the number of available places in prisons remained stable at 7,251 compared to the previous year. As a result, the occupancy rate across Switzerland increased by over 5%. © KEYSTONE / MARTIAL TREZZINI

At the end of January 2024, 6,881 men and women were behind bars in Switzerland. This is 7% more than a year ago. The occupancy rate has risen to its highest level in ten years.

The number of prisoners is comparable to that before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Some 64% of prisoners were serving sentences or other disciplinary measures, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Monday. Another 30% were in pre-trial detention or preventive detention and 6% were detained for other reasons.

Despite the increase in the number of prisoners in January 2024, the number of available places in prisons remained stable at 7,251 compared to the previous year. The occupancy rate across Switzerland increased by over 5%. On January 31, 2024, almost 95% of all places in Switzerland’s correctional facilities were occupied, the highest number since 2014.

