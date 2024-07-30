Swiss Snow Institute develops laser for avalanche risk assessment

The SLF in Davos announced on Tuesday that the results were promising after the first winter of testing. A known avalanche-prone area, a north-facing slope, was monitored using two terrain scanners positioned away from the pistes of the Jakobshorn ski area.
More
More
Avalanches: looming danger in the Swiss Alps
This content was published on
Switzerland has a long tradition of avalanche protection. But how predictable is the white death?
The laser scanners provide data directly from potential avalanche starting areas, offering a better basis for assessing whether roads or tracks should be closed due to the risk of avalanches. Until now, such decisions have been based on weather and snow data, the avalanche bulletin, local observations, and the personal experience of those involved.
Hourly monitoring
The laser scanners now also measure how the snow depths are distributed in the avalanche area. The devices measure every hour, with precision to the nearest decimetre. At around CHF30,000 ($33,873) for two measuring stations, the costs are also comparatively low.
The devices used are known as LiDAR devices, which are also employed in the automotive industry for driver assistance systems. They use laser pulses to measure the distance to objects and the intensity of the light reflected back from them.
“The high potential of the system is already apparent,” SLF geomatics engineer Pia Ruttner-Jansen is quoted as saying in the press release. Next winter, she plans to build on her results and aims to set up additional measuring stations at a second location. This time, it should preferably be a south-facing slope.
Translated from German by DeepL/sp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Popular Stories
More
Life & Aging
Why liberal Switzerland is opposed to the Sarco suicide capsule
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.