Swiss lynx to establish population in Germany

The female lynx (not pictured) was captured in canton Bern in February KEYSTONE

A female Swiss lynx has been successfully relocated to Germany. The animal, who originates from the Jura Mountains, will help establish a lynx population in the German Ore Mountains.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

The lynx, named B891, was captured in canton Bern on February 24, the Foundation for Predator Ecology and Wildlife Management (Kora) said on Tuesday. Following veterinary examinations and quarantine at the Goldau Nature and Animal Park, she was released on Monday in the Ore Mountains in Saxony in eastern Germany.

This relocation took place as part of the “Relynx Saxony” project, which aims to release 20 Carpathian lynxes into the wild by 2027. The reintroduced animals are intended to contribute to the networking of existing and emerging Central European lynx populations.

Lynx were wiped out in Switzerland in the 19th century. They were reintroduced to Switzerland in the 1970s. A total of 25 to 30 lynx were released from the Carpathians in the 1970s.

+ Lynx thrive in Switzerland 50 years after reintroduction

Today, a stable population of an estimated 300 animals has been re-established in Switzerland, according to the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN).

However, the FOEN says the lynx is still endangered in Europe as a whole. More animals live in Switzerland than in neighbouring countries. This is why lynxes are captured and relocated in Switzerland.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.