Three people missing after landslide in Switzerland

The zone in which police and firefighters were called to intervene stretched across almost 2okm. An alluvial fan affected several homes, and police estimate that a total of four people were buried. The woman who was rescued was transferred to hospital.
Rescue forces on site are continuing to search for the three other missing persons with the help of helicopters and drones, noted the police officer.
Elsewhere in the southern canton of Valais, well-known tourist destination Zermatt is still inaccessible after the road and rail line leading to the town were shut due to the effects of flooding.
Adapted from French by DeepL/dos
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
