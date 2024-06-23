Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Alpine Environment

One dead, two missing after landslide in Switzerland

village after landslide
The village of Sorte in the Misox valley in canton Graubünden on Saturday. Keystone / Ti-Press / Samuel Golay

Police in the southeastern canton of Graubünden said on Sunday that one of the three missing people following a landslide was found dead in a river. The search for two other missing people is still ongoing.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The police announced the news during a press conference near the site of the landslide, which occurred in Misox valley in the southern tip of Graubünden. The relatives of the man who died in the landslide have been informed.

“It is clear that the more time that passes, the chances of finding them alive are slim,” said William Kloter, head of operations for the Graubünden cantonal police. However, he indicated that the search continues and that they remained hopeful.

highway damage
The A13 motorway between Lostallo and Soazza destroyed by the force of the Moesa river, caused by heavy rain in the Misox valley. Keystone / Michael Buholzer

Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis, who is from the southern canton of Ticino, also spoke to the media. He expressed his solidarity and said it was a “sad day” for the affected communities, the cantons of Graubünden and Ticino and the whole of Switzerland.

On Friday evening, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall caused high water levels in the region, as in other areas of Switzerland.

+ Read more: the deadliest landslides in Swiss history

The zone in which police and firefighters were called to intervene stretched across almost 20 kilometres. Three houses were swept away by the landslide. One woman was rescued by emergency services and transferred to hospital. She left the intensive unit on Sunday.

Rescue forces on site have been searching the site for missing people with the help of helicopters and drones.

Elsewhere in the southern canton of Valais, well-known tourist destination Zermatt was inaccessible after the road and rail line leading to the town were shut due to the effects of flooding.

Adapted from French by DeepL/dos/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
75 Likes
79 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

children beside unrwa logo

More

Parliament committees approve Swiss UNRWA payment

This content was published on The foreign affairs committees of the Swiss parliament have backed – with conditions – a donation of CHF10 million ($11.2 million) to the embattled UN agency.

Read more: Parliament committees approve Swiss UNRWA payment

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR