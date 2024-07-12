Thunderstorms cause power cuts in Swiss canton

Thunderstorms lead to power cuts in two Graubünden municipalities Keystone-SDA

Thunderstorms led to power outages in two municipalities in the southeast Swiss canton of Graubünden on Thursday evening. Fideris in Prättigau and parts of Obersaxen in Surselva were affected, according to the energy company Repower.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Gewitter führen in zwei Bündner Gemeinden zu Stromunterbrüchen Original Read more: Gewitter führen in zwei Bündner Gemeinden zu Stromunterbrüchen

In Fideris, the power went out for around half an hour shortly before 8pm due to a lightning strike. According to the statement, 420 customers were affected. For five electricity customers in Fideris-Raschitsch, however, the outage lasted for more than an hour.

In the Surselva, 550 customers in parts of Obersaxen lost power at around 8.30 pm. They had to wait almost an hour and a half until the supply was restored. This interruption was also caused by thunderstorms.

On Thursday, the federal government warned of further thunderstorms in Switzerland over the next few days. The first thunderstorms moved across Switzerland in the evening.

The risk of thunderstorms was expected to last until Sunday night. The highest risk of severe damage was in the cantons of Ticino and Bregaglia.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

