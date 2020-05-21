This content was published on May 21, 2020 3:56 PM

The budget airline plans to add more flights to its schedule as demand grows and coronavirus-related restrictions are eased across Europe. (Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi)

The low-cost airline announced on Thursday the first flights out of the Swiss city next month will be for a handful of popular holiday destinations – Barcelona, Porto, Lisbon and Nice.

The British company plans to re-start a majority of domestic flights and a few international flights from 21 European airports, including several in the United Kingdom and France, in mid-June. As demand grows and coronavirus-related restrictions are relaxed, Easyjet will add more flights to its schedule.



Flying will involve new safety measures for both passengers and crew who, along with ground staff, will be required to wear masks. In-flight catering services on the short-haul routes will not be available initially. Easyjet also intends to enhance aircraft disinfection.



The airline had grounded its fleet but kept its planes in flying condition in order to be able to re-start quickly, the company said in a press release.



The International Air Transport Association (IATA) indicated a few days ago that it was considering resuming domestic flights in June and continental flights in July, with a set of health and safety measures to be submitted at the end of May. The IATA foresees the return of intercontinental flights in the last quarter of the year.



