Bantleon acquires majority stake in Credit Suisse Investment Partners

Credit Suisse Investment Partners manages convertible bond funds with a volume of around CHF1 billion ($1.11 billion). Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

The German-Swiss asset manager Bantleon is expanding its bond management. It is buying a 62% stake in Credit Suisse Investment Partners (CSIP) from Credit Suisse and UBS. A contract to this effect was signed in Zurich at the end of May.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

CSIP manages convertible bond funds with a volume of around CHF1 billion ($1.11 billion) in four mutual funds and one single-investor fund. In the future, the company will operate under the name Bantleon Convertible Experts AG, the parties announced in separate statements on Monday.

More

More Who’s to blame for the demise of Credit Suisse? This content was published on The final months of the doomed Credit Suisse bank are a hot topic of discussion Switzerland. Who is to blame? Read more: Who’s to blame for the demise of Credit Suisse?

According to Bantleon, the long-standing minority shareholders will remain on board with their 38% stake. Meanwhile, the 62% stake acquired from Credit Suisse is housed in the asset management subsidiary of what was Switzerland’s second-largest bank.

As a result of the takeover, which is still subject to approval by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), Bantleon’s managed assets will grow to around CHF24 billion and administered assets to around CHF38 billion.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe