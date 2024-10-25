Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Banking & Fintech

Online lending market shrinks in Switzerland

Decline in credit volume on online platforms in 2023
Decline in credit volume on online platforms in 2023 Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Online lending market shrinks in Switzerland
Listening: Online lending market shrinks in Switzerland

Credit granted in Switzerland via online platforms declined by 11% to CHF18.6 billion in 2023, according to an academic study.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The latest figures bucks the mid-term trend of volumes for this type of credit increasing 240% over the past five years, points out a study published by the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts (HSLU) and the Swiss Marketplace Lending Association (SMLA) released.

At CHF13.2 billion, online loans and credits to large companies, SMEs and public-sector entities accounted for around 70% of total volume last year. However, this volume fell by 7%.

Online loans have also become an important financing pillar for public-sector entities, with an estimated market share of around 15%, the report shows.

20% fewer mortgages

The online mortgage brokerage business fell by 19%. This was primarily due to a change in the interest rate environment and strategic adaptations by certain platforms, it says.

Some mortgage brokers have left the traditional retail market or adapted their business model. For 2024, experts expect stagnation or even a slight decline, but the long-term outlook for this segment is positive.

The crowdlending segment also suffered a decline of 20%. According to the study, this segment has had a difficult few years: the Covid-19 pandemic was followed by economic uncertainties and a rapid rise in interest rates. Despite isolated credit losses, investors would have achieved an average return of 3% over the last eight years after deducting losses and costs.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
61 Likes
44 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
7 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
271 Likes
171 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss economy grew in all cantons in 2022

More

Swiss economy grew in all cantons in 2022

This content was published on In 2022, GDP in Switzerland increased by 3% at the previous year's prices. The main drivers were the manufacturing industry and the energy sector.

Read more: Swiss economy grew in all cantons in 2022

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR