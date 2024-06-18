Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Banking & Fintech

HSBC ‘breached money laundering rules’, says Swiss regulator

HSBC (Switzerland) has breached money laundering rules (Finma)
HSBC (Switzerland) has breached money laundering rules (Finma) Keystone-SDA

HSBC Private Bank (Switzerland) is accused of violating money laundering regulations. The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (Finma) has ordered measures to be taken.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Swiss subsidiary of the British banking group failed to comply with its money laundering prevention obligations in respect of two politically exposed persons, Finma wrote in a statement on Tuesday. As a result, the financial watchdog has ordered measures against the asset manager, including a ban on opening new business relationships with this type of high-risk client.

Do you want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe here.

This decision follows an enforcement procedure opened in December 2021, during which the bank cooperated, Finma said.

+ Dirty money can thrive without Swiss banking secrecy

The investigation revealed that HSBC Private Bank (Switzerland) had two high-risk business relationships for which it had not sufficiently verified the origin of the assets, their purpose or their economic background.

In addition, many transactions considered to be high-risk were not sufficiently clarified and documented. Carried out between 2002 and 2015, these transactions represent a cumulative amount of $300 million. The assets, originating from a state-owned institution, were transferred from Lebanon to Switzerland, before being transferred again shortly afterwards to other accounts in Lebanon.

At no time did the bank clarify why a transit account held with it had been used for these transactions, writes Finma. Nor did it identify any money laundering indicators in the transfers mentioned. And even when the risks led it to terminate these business relationships in 2016, it did not inform the Money Laundering Reporting Office.

Citing a “serious violation” of the laws governing financial markets, Finma ordered the bank to review all its current business relationships with increased risks and politically exposed persons. In addition, the bank will have to check that the risk categorisation of its other clients is compliant.

An audit manager has been appointed to oversee the implementation of these measures. In the meantime, the bank will not be able to open new business relationships with politically exposed persons.

HSBC Private Bank (Switzerland) will also be required to submit to Finma a list with a full declaration of responsibilities on its Board of Directors and Executive Board.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
68 Likes
78 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
34 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
7 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR