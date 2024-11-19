Swiss banks failing environment, says WWF

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
None of the 15 major retail banks in Switzerland is meeting international climate and biodiversity targets, according to a ranking by WWF Switzerland. The progress made since 2021 is still insufficient.

On average, the 15 biggest retail banks scored just 2.2 points out of a maximum of 5 in WWF’s environmental ranking, published on Tuesday. This places them in the “average” category.

+ Swiss finance sector told to ‘green’ up its act

Although some progress has been made since the previous ranking in 2021, not a single bank has made it into either the “pioneer” or “visionary” categories. The greatest progress has been made in their credit and financing activities. But it is also in this area that the results are consistently the worst.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, the only bank in French-speaking Switzerland to be assessed, only came tenth. Zurich Cantonal Bank came out on top, while St Gallen Cantonal Bank and Valiant came in last.

