Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Banking & Fintech

Popularity of sustainable investment waning in Switzerland

Swiss franc bill
While demand for sustainable investments increased in Switzerland between 2018 and 2023, the inflow of money fell last year. Keystone / Gaetan Bally
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Popularity of sustainable investment waning in Switzerland
Listening: Popularity of sustainable investment waning in Switzerland

Green investments are slowing down in Switzerland, following a decline in the United States. A study by a financial research institute in central Switzerland reveals that, for the first time in years, more money is flowing into traditional funds than into sustainable funds.

This content was published on
3 minutes
RTS

In Switzerland, so-called “green” investment funds, which meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria, are still attracting capital, but not enough to catch up with traditional funds. The latter, which have no investment restrictions, particularly in the fossil fuel industries, are gaining ground, says a study by a financial research instituteExternal link based in Zug.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The study also shows that while demand for sustainable investments increased in Switzerland between 2018 and 2023, attracting CHF550 billion ($628 billion), the inflow of money fell last year. According to researcher Brian Mattman, interest in funds linked to the climate, environment or energy has weakened.

Paradoxically, the range of sustainable products continues to grow in some banks, and the Swiss financial centre has invested heavily in this type of asset.

+ Swiss ‘green finance’ funds more than double in past year

According to experts, this stagnation in flows is normal after years of strong growth. Investors have seen the range of investment funds triple since 2020. However, their proliferation has made it difficult for investors to distinguish between products that are genuinely sustainable and those that only claim to be.

Impact of the war in Ukraine

The question of performance plays a role in this disengagement. If sustainable finance, which has long outperformed traditional finance, has lost ground, this is partly due to the war in Ukraine. Energy supply problems have favoured polluting companies and arms manufacturers.

+ Swiss finance sector told to ‘green’ up its act

In addition, a general context of growing rejection of ESG issues by some investors around the world is influencing this trend. This slowdown comes at a time when the Swiss financial centre has been banking heavily on sustainable finance to reposition itself after the end of banking secrecy. Despite this setback, experts believe that the sustainable finance sector will continue to play an important role in the Swiss financial landscape.

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
78 Likes
89 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
106 Likes
81 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

UNRWA provides emergency assistance to just over one million Palestine refugees, or about 75 per cent of all Palestine refugees in Gaza, who lack the financial means to cover their basic food.

More

Lazzarini: no alternative to UNRWA in Gaza

This content was published on The only alternative to the UN Palestinian agency’s work in Gaza is to allow Israel to run services there, Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner-General, told reporters in Geneva on Monday.

Read more: Lazzarini: no alternative to UNRWA in Gaza
Antibiotic use on the rise again in Switzerland

More

Rise in use of antibiotics in Switzerland

This content was published on The consumption of antibiotics has risen in Switzerland since the Covid-19 pandemic. However, compared to other European countries the Alpine country has one of the lowest levels of antibiotic usage.

Read more: Rise in use of antibiotics in Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR