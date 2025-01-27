Romeo Lacher steps down at Julius Bär and Swiss National Bank

His successor at Swiss private bank Julius Bär is expected to be announced in March.
“Under his supervision, the Board of Directors has acted decisively to address the credit losses incurred in 2023 and to appoint a new CEO,” said vice-chairman Richard Vampbell-Breeden.
Lacher said he took the opportunity of Stefan Bollinger’s appointment as CEO to announce his decision. Bollinger, a former partner at US bank Goldman Sachs, was appointed CEO of the Zurich-based bank last July. He took up his post on January 9, 2025.
The markets are waiting to see what changes, if any, the new man in charge intends to make to revive the Zurich bank after the losses incurred in the Signa affair.
Julius Bär’s board of directors has already launched a search for external candidates to succeed Lacher. The process is almost complete. The proposal for election as chairman of the board of directors is expected to be announced in March 2025, together with the invitation to the Annual General Meeting to be held on April 10.
Lacher has also decided to resign from the Bank Council of the Swiss National Bank (SNB), of which he is vice-chair. His departure is scheduled for April 25, 2025, the date of the SNB Annual General Meeting.
Translated from French by DeepL/mga
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
