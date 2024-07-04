Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UBS to be closely monitored by the Swiss price watchdog in future

Following the merger of UBS and Credit Suisse, Switzerland's price watchdog wants to take a closer look at the only remaining major Swiss bank.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

This was announced by the price watchdog on Thursday following a meeting with the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority Finma, the Competition Commission (ComCo) and the Swiss National Bank (SNB).

The merger of UBS and Credit Suisse was approved by FINMA in mid-June without any conditions. However, a ComCo investigation published at the same time came to the conclusion that the merged UBS had market power or even market dominance in some markets.

+ Swiss regulator rules out antitrust action over Credit Suisse deal

The price supervisor is therefore directly responsible for monitoring price abuse in these markets, according to a statement issued by the authority on Thursday. The necessary preparatory work had already begun some time ago and market observations were planned, it added.

As usual, anyone is free to report any suspected abuse of pricing power to the price watchdog. This can also be done anonymously via the website.

The price watchdog will work together with interested parties. In the future, detailed consultation with the SNB and FINMA will be mandatory, particularly with regard to lending rates. In fulfillment of its statutory mandate, the price supervisor has also agreed to cooperate closely with the Competition Commission on a regular basis.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

