



Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Russian spies pose increasing threat to International Geneva.

Dozens of Russian spies are known by the Swiss authorities to be operating in Geneva, which is home to many international organisations such as the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Swiss Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) said in its annual reportExternal link published today that the Swiss city had become a major European hub of undercover government activity, with “espionage levels high and continuously rising”.

“Geneva, as an international centre, remains an espionage hotspot,” the report said. “We know that several dozen officers are active in Russia’s diplomatic and consular missions.”

“Recently, various European states have expelled Russian intelligence officers, which might lead the Russian services to deploy their forces in states, like Switzerland, which have not carried out any expulsions.”

FIS urged the Swiss authorities to be vigilant, saying that “instruments available for preventing the entry of such intelligence service officers must be utilised to the full.”

In 2018, Swiss media reported that a confidential intelligence report compiled for the Swiss government suggested that one in four Russian diplomats based in Switzerland was a spy. Russia roundly dismissed the claims.

The FIS said “many” of the agents based in Geneva are covert source handlers — individuals trained to recruit, exploit and manipulate targets working in organisations of interest in order to glean sensitive information from them.