



Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

Switzerland is sitting on an estimated 38 million excess Covid-19 vaccine doses that expire at the end of the year. It’s not clear what’s going to happen to them.

More than two years after the start of the pandemic, Switzerland, like many wealthy countries, is awash with unused Covid-19 doses and hasn’t announced what it will do with them. It’s not known how many of these 38 million doses will be discarded, used in Switzerland or donated. The recent rise in new Covid-19 infections has not led to more vaccinations, official statistics showExternal link.

The supply glut of Covid-19 vaccines – not unique to Switzerland – raises the question why so many vaccines were procured without proper planning and what could have been done to avoid the subsequent wastage. Swiss NGO Public Eye suggests that the Swiss government has paid between CHF60 million ($61 million) and CHF150 million for its excess doses.

In this in-depth articleExternal link, part of series from a cross-border investigative project called #followthedoses, Priti Patnaik searches for answers to these questions and examines what can be learnt for future pandemics.