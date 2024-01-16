Basel art museum against restitution of Henri Rousseau painting

© Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

read aloud pause

X

Basel's Kunstmuseum has refused to return a painting by Henri Rousseau acquired in 1940 and considered to be sold under duress. Talks are now underway for "fair and equitable" compensation.

This content was published on January 16, 2024 - 13:56

Keystone-SDA

The painting in question is La muse inspirant son poète (The muse inspiring the poet) painted in 1909 by Henri Rousseau, the Basel Kunstmuseum said on Tuesday. The museum bought the work in 1940 from Countess Charlotte von Wesdehlen.

In 2021, a claimant's lawyers contacted the museum to request its return. The Kunstmuseum's art commission then investigated the context in which the painting was acquired. The result was communicated to the claimant's lawyers at a meeting in June 2022. According to the museum, the claimant's representatives have asked for the work to be returned.

+ There’s a lot of Nazi-looted art in Switzerland

According to the Kunstmuseum, the sale of the painting by Charlotte von Wesdehlen is one of a number of cases treated in Switzerland as sales of "duress property". These are artworks sold by Jewish emigrants who fled Nazi Germany to an unoccupied foreign country between 1933 and 1945.

The Kunstmuseum considers that there is no right of restitution for this painting. The museum advocates negotiations for a "fair and equitable solution" in accordance with the Washington Principles. These negotiations have already begun.

The Fine Arts Commission and the Kunstmuseum support the Washington Principles. They believe that certain cases of sales of "duress assets" should be judged in accordance with these principles. The restitution of such property is possible, but constitutes an exception. Such an exception "is neither obvious nor justified in the case" of Henri Rousseau's painting, the museum points out.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative