Chocolate maker Lindt & Sprüngli pulls out of Russia

Swiss chocolate manufacturer Lindt & Sprüngli is withdrawing from the Russian market, after announcing in March that it would cease operations there following the invasion of Ukraine by Russian armed forces.

“We will support our employees in Russia and act in accordance with local regulations,” the Zurich-based company said in a short statementExternal link on Tuesday.

On March 9 Lindt & Sprüngli announced it was closing its eight shops in Russia and halting deliveries. The previous day managing director Dieter Weisskopf had said he wanted to keep operations running for the time being.

“We’re not supplying arms or petrol, bear that in mind. But we’re monitoring the situation closely,” he said at the time.

In March the Lindt & Sprüngli group employed around 120 people in Russia, where it generates less than 1% of its turnover on a total of CHF4.59 billion ($4.83 billion) in 2021.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, several Swiss companies suspended their activities in Russia. Others pulled out for good, while for others it was business as usual.

