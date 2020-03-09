At 9:14 am, the Swiss Market Index (SMI) plunged 6.1% to 9142.31 points.

The Swiss stock market opened Monday with very heavy losses after already suffering last Friday.

At 9:14 am, the Swiss Market Index (SMI) plunged 6.1% to 9142.31 points, while the Swiss Leader Index (SLI) fell 7.01% to 1373.18 points, pulled down by all 30 flagship stocks. The Swiss Performance Index (SPI) dropped 5.6% to 11,215.05 points.

The largest falls were recorded by financial and cyclical stocks. Zurich Insurance (-11.9%) fell to the bottom of the SLI, followed by AMS (-10.2%), Credit Suisse (-10.9%) and UBS (-9.7%).

Covid-19 and Black Monday

The spread of the global coronavirus epidemic is weighing heavily on investor sentiment. Worldwide, over 100,000 cases of infection have been recorded in 99 countries and territories, causing the death of 3,792 people, according to the AFP news agency. Switzerland, meanwhile, recorded a second death on Sunday due to Covid-19, a 76-year-old man in poor health. The number of infections crossed the 300 mark on Monday.

A drastic fall in oil prices due to failure of OPEC (The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) to agree on production cuts signaled the start of what some observers are calling Black Monday. The price of the Brent barrel dropped more than 22%. In Asia, major financial markets took a hit; in Tokyo, the Nikkei was down 5.07% at close of trading. The European markets also gave up their gains with Dax (-7.4%) and the FTSE 100 (-8.6%).

Currencies contributed their share to the prevailing volatility and the franc, playing its role as a safe haven, was appreciating against major currencies. It strengthened to CHF1.0570 per euro and CHF0.9254 per dollar.

“Rarely has market volatility been as high as during the past week. The fault lies with the development of the coronavirus and fears about its economic impact,” said John Plassard of Mirabaud Securities in a note.

According to Plassard, “European indices are heading for a black Monday this morning in the wake of the failure of talks between the OPEC and Russia”.



