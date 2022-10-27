Credit Suisse cuts thousands of jobs to restore fortunes

Credit Suisse © Keystone / Walter Bieri

Swiss bank Credit Suisse is shedding 2,700 jobs, selling off parts of its business and raising billions in extra capital in a bid to reverse a downward spiral in fortunes.

The bank announced on Thursday that it will slim down from a current headcount of 52,000 to 43,000 by the end of 2025. This will start with 2,700 jobs being axed by the end of this year.

Credit Suisse has suffered a string of setbacks in recent years by being on the wrong end of soured business deals and courtroom battles. Management is attempting to stop the rot with a radical overhaul of the bank’s operations and strategy.

The new strategic thrust is intended to bring costs down by 15% in the next three years and place a greater emphasis on the group’s wealth management and Swiss-based operations.

Significant parts of the group’s investment banking activities will be sold off to both raise cash and reduce its exposure to risk.

Credit Suisse is raising CHF4 billion ($4 billion) to shore up its wobbling capital base, including a CHF1.5 billion cash injection from the Saudi National Bank.

Switzerland’s second largest bank has recorded nothing but losses over the last 12 months and posted a huge CHF4 billion loss for the third quarter of 2022. Most of this sum is attributable to a tax related charge resulting from its restructuring drive.

Credit Suisse chair Axel Lehmann admitted that the bank had lost focus in recent years, resulting in the need for a “radical strategy and a clear execution plan to create a stronger, more resilient and more efficient bank with a firm foundation”.

