Czech money launderers see sentences cut for large scale fraud

Federal Supreme Court ruled that the original criminal case had taken too much time. Keystone / Christian Brun

Two businessman who were convicted in 2013 for large scale money laundering offences have had their sentences reduced by a Swiss court.

This content was published on September 14, 2022 - 15:43

The Czech citizens were jailed and fined for their part in the Czech Mostecka Uhelna Spolecnost (MUS) coal company privatisation scandal when they manipulated stock prices to their advantage through offshore schemes.

The money laundering scheme embezzled some CHF2 billion ($2 billion) in an illegal operation that ran through the Czech Republic, Switzerland, the Isle of Man, Cyprus, France, Austria, Hungary, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg.

Although the company in question was Czech, part of the original trial took place in SwitzerlandExternal link because a significant chunk of the money passed through Swiss banks and because it was first brought to light by a Lausanne businessman in 2004.

In a verdict released on Tuesday, the Federal Court reduced their sentences for good behaviour while serving time and because of the “excessive” duration of criminal proceedings, which took 15 years to complete.

One of the convicted men saw his original two-year prison sentence halved and the other also saw a significant reduction to his original custodial sentence.

More significantly for the duo, the Lausanne-based court also slashed the amount of money they were fined.

The convicted me were also saddled with compensation demands amounting to millions of francs during their original court case.

Articles in this story Why Switzerland matters for the tropical forests

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative