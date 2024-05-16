Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Senate committee not keen on CHF15 billion army and Ukraine fund

A destroyed apartment building in Kherson, Ukraine, is visible through a line of trees. The walls of the building are rose pink and terracotta, the windows have been blown out and debris is littered around the building.
The fund is intended to provide the army with an additional CHF10.1 billion of resources from 2025 to 2030, while CHF5 billion would go towards reconstruction in Ukraine. Keystone / Kherson Regional Military Administration via AP

A centre-left proposal for a CHF15 billion ($16.6 billion) package for the Swiss army and Ukraine is likely to have a difficult time getting through Switzerland’s Senate.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Senate’s finance committee has opposed the idea of setting up a special fund this week, rejecting the motion by 11 votes to 2, as reported by parliamentary services on Wednesday.  

The Senate’s security policy committee proposed the CHF15 billion package at the end of April, arguing that it could be financed via a special fund which would bypass Swiss “debt brake” rules.

+ Read more about the Swiss spending tug-of-war

The fund is intended to provide the Swiss army with an additional CHF10.1 billion of resources from 2025 to 2030, while CHF5 billion would be put towards reconstruction in Ukraine.

The finance committee said the additional expenditure would lead to CHF15 billion more debt, and that even such special expenditure would have to be offset via cuts to the ordinary budget. 

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp,dos 

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

News

Across a red and white striped police line and a grassy area and in front of grey, concrete buildings can be seen a white police van with yellow and blue stripes. The door to the van is open and four male police officers in navy uniforms and black vests that say ‘cantonal police’ are standing next to the van.

More

Switzerland knife attack leaves six injured

This content was published on A man injured half a dozen people with knives, two of them seriously, before being arrested on Wednesday in northern Switzerland.  

Read more: Switzerland knife attack leaves six injured
The meeting will be held on June 15 and 16 at the five-star Bürgenstock hotel above Lake Lucerne in central Switzerland.

More

Ukraine peace talks: 50 countries have confirmed participation

This content was published on To date, 50 countries out 160 invited delegations have confirmed they will attend the Ukraine peace conference, held in central Switzerland in mid-June, according to Swiss public radio, RTS.

Read more: Ukraine peace talks: 50 countries have confirmed participation

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR