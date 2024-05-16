Swiss president visits Berlin ahead of Ukraine peace conference

Viola Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Wednesday Keystone

Swiss President Viola Amherd has praised Germany's commitment to preparations for the Ukraine peace conference during a visit to Berlin this week.

Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Wednesday ahead of the conference, which is set to take place at the Bürgenstock resort above Lake Lucerne in central Switzerland in mid-June.

Russia’s war against Ukraine was at the heart of the talks between the two leaders, the defence ministry said on Wednesday. The reconstruction process was also discussed ahead of the next Ukraine Recovery Conference being held in Berlin, also in June.

In terms of bilateral relations, Amherd and Scholz emphasised the importance of the Rhine-Alpine corridor for rail freight transport. Cooperation on issues such as energy and climate protection was also discussed.

As for migration policy, Amherd welcomed the agreement reached in February on the European Union’s (EU) New Pact on Migration and Asylum. As a member of the Schengen Area and party to the Dublin Agreement, Switzerland will adopt the central elements of the reform.

Negotiations between Switzerland and the EU were also discussed. Amherd outlined the issues on which the negotiating delegations are seeking solutions with a view to stabilising and further enhancing relations between Switzerland and the EU.

On Thursday, Amherd will meet German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Discussions will focus on cooperation between Switzerland and Germany within the United Nations (UN) and Switzerland’s participation in the UN Security Council.

