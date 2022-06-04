Digital payment systems briefly disrupted in Switzerland
Electronic payment systems across a variety of platforms experienced a brief disruption on Saturday. The outages affected banking services and digital payment apps.This content was published on June 4, 2022 - 16:42
The services of Swiss bank UBS and Raiffeisen, along with credit card company Visa, were among those affected. The outage blocked card payments in shops, online payments and access to ATMs and e-banking.
The payment app Twint and PostFinance, the banking arm of the state-run Post Office, also experienced technical problems. The cause was not reported in their social media statement on the topic.
UBS payment troubles were concentrated in German-speaking Switzerland. The situation was reportedly back to normal by 2 pm.
Switzerland has a high level of e-commerceExternal link and does well in global digital competitiveness rankings.
