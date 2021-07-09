Lausanne to host new global body to promote women in sport 

Lausanne, on the shores of Lake Geneva, is known as the sporting capital of the world. Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

The western Swiss city of Lausanne has been chosen to set up an international observatory for the promotion of gender equality in sport, host canton Vaud said on Friday.

This is in line with the Kazan Action PlanExternal link adopted by an intergovernmental conference in July 2017 under the auspices of the Unite Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The plan was adopted by 121 countries.

Switzerland’s foreign ministry has given canton Vaud, Lausanne municipality and the University of Lausanne responsibility for launching this “International Observatory for Women, Sport, Physical Education and Physical Activity”, according to the press releaseExternal link. To do this they have set up a joint association and are currently advertising the post of director.

The three main aims of this new Observatory will be to “guide governmental and non-governmental actors in designing action plans to promote gender equality”; “document and create harmonised evaluation methodologies for independent assessment of measures to promote gender equality”; and “connect different partners” to promote exchange of knowledge and information on gender equality in sport.

Lausanne, the lakeside capital of canton Vaud, is known as the sporting capital of the world. It already hosts the International Olympic Committee and the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The city and surrounding Lake Geneva region host nearly 60 international sporting federations and organisations, according to the press release.