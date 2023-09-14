Media report: Swiss banks housed funds from Putin confidants

Julius Bär is accused of maintaining business links with a Russian close to Putin until 2021. Keystone

read aloud pause

X

According to research by the Tages Anzeiger, Swiss banks have maintained business relationships with high-ranking Russian officials and Putin confidants despite sanctions and money laundering allegations. The focus of the reporting is Bank Julius Bär.

This content was published on September 14, 2023 - 11:53

Keystone-SDA

+ Impact of Russian sanctions on Swiss banks

According to the report, Julius Bär has, among others, Leonid Reiman as a customer until 2021. Reiman served Russian President Vladimir Putin in various capacities until 2010. According to an internationally recognized court, Reiman is said to have enriched himself from Russian state assets in the 2000s.

The court found money laundering on a large scale, the report continued. Despite the money laundering allegations and the closeness to the regime, the Julius Bär bankers conducted further business with Reiman. The figures come from a new data leak from the Zurich financial centre.

Bank Julius Bär is not commenting on the allegations. “We generally do not comment on perceived or actual customer relationships,” writes a spokeswoman for the bank upon request.





How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





Articles in this story Julius Bär to cut ties with Russian clients by 2024

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative