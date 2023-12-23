New analysis shows clear risk of deadly 2017 landslide
A new expert opinion on a major landslide near Bondo in canton Graubünden in 2017 shows that the authorities took an “unacceptable risk” by not closing the hiking trails in advance. The case could end up in court. Eight people died in the 2017 mountain accident.
In his almost 60-page report, geologist Thierry Oppikofer came to the conclusion that the hiking trails in the landslide area should have been closed based on a risk analysis. The German-language magazine Der Beobachter first reported on this on Friday morning and made the report available to the Keystone-SDA news agency.
+ Why have people called for a criminal investigation into the Bondo landslide?
The experts from canton Graubünden had interpreted the findings from the risk analysis differently and classified the threat of a landslide as “not significantly changed”, Oppikofer wrote. Based on calculations, however, he came to the conclusion that the risk of dying on the hiking trail had “increased considerably” and that additional measures should have been taken.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.