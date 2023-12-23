New analysis shows clear risk of deadly 2017 landslide

Eight people died in the 2017 landslide in Bondo, one of the largest in Swiss history. © Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

read aloud pause

X

A new expert opinion on a major landslide near Bondo in canton Graubünden in 2017 shows that the authorities took an “unacceptable risk” by not closing the hiking trails in advance. The case could end up in court. Eight people died in the 2017 mountain accident.

This content was published on December 23, 2023 - 10:59

Keystone-SDA

In his almost 60-page report, geologist Thierry Oppikofer came to the conclusion that the hiking trails in the landslide area should have been closed based on a risk analysis. The German-language magazine Der Beobachter first reported on this on Friday morning and made the report available to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

+ Why have people called for a criminal investigation into the Bondo landslide?

The experts from canton Graubünden had interpreted the findings from the risk analysis differently and classified the threat of a landslide as “not significantly changed”, Oppikofer wrote. Based on calculations, however, he came to the conclusion that the risk of dying on the hiking trail had “increased considerably” and that additional measures should have been taken.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative