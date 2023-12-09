Over 13,000 marijuana plants seized by Swiss polcie

It is illegal to grow marijuana and hemp in Switzerland if their THC content is too high. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

The Basel Land cantonal police discovered more than 13,000 marijuana plants in two illegal plantations. A 42-year-old Turkish man was arrested.

The two plantations were discovered during a check at the end of November, the Basel Land police said on Friday. The police first found 2,000 plants in Zwingen, canton Basel Land, and then more than 11,000 plants in Breitenbach in canton Solothurn.

