Reasons to get vaccinated differ with age, survey says 

People have different reasons for getting vaccinated, with young people often doing it out of solidarity, a survey finds. Keystone / Anthony Anex

Older people who decide to get vaccinated against Covid-19 mainly want to protect their own health, while younger ones want to travel and live again, as well as protecting the more vulnerable in society.

This content was published on July 27, 2021 - 16:56

Keystone-SDA/jc

That is according to an online survey of some 9,000 people by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW). The survey has been carried out at the vaccination centre in Winterthur since April, it said on Tuesday.

Among the over-65s, the main reasons given were to protect their own health and that of the population in general. In contrast, those under 24 cited the protection of risk groups, the prospect of being able to travel again, and the desire to end the negative consequences of the pandemic, such as another period of confinement.

Julia Dratva, co-leader of the ZHAW study, said solidarity on the part of the younger generation was very pronounced and the results corresponded to government recommendations for them to do so.

The survey also found an increased perception of societal pressure to get vaccinated. On a scale of 1 to 10, the respondents put this at an average of 1.9 in mid-April, compared with 4.3 at the end of July.

More More Why Switzerland is struggling to guarantee pensions for the next generation Switzerland faces a unique obstacle when it comes to preventing the pension system from collapsing with time.

Over half (55%) of parents of children under 16 indicated that they would definitely or probably have their children vaccinated. Ten percent want to wait for more information, while 20% are undecided and 15% are rather opposed.



