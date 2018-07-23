This content was published on July 23, 2018 9:22 PM Jul 23, 2018 - 21:22

Uber drivers: in the driver's seat, or in need of social protection? (© KEYSTONE / SALVATORE DI NOLFI)

Zurich’s Social Security Court has found that Uber drivers in Switzerland are not employed by a Swiss company; instead they have a contract with a Dutch firm.



In 2016, the Swiss Accident Insurance Fund external linkSUVAexternal link opened a court case arguing that Uber Switzerland GmbH was the employer of any Swiss-based Uber drivers, and should therefore be required to pay social security contributions.

+ Four Swiss cities have Uber so far; Bern will be the fifth

However, according to the Zurich court, Uber drivers in Switzerland have signed with the subsidiary Rasier Operations BV, a company based in the Netherlands, in order to receive their share of the carfare paid by customers. The customers, in turn, interact directly with Uber International.

In its decision made on July 10 and reported on by Swiss public television, SRFexternal link, on Monday, the court wrote that SUVA would have to find out who actually employs the Uber drivers – if anyone. Uberexternal link, a Californian company, says that its drivers are not employees but independent contractors.

Ride-sharing app Uber recognised as professional ‘call centre’ in Lausanne The controversial ride-hailing app service Uber now operates with professional drivers and is recognised as a “call centre” in the Lausanne area.





SRF-RTS/sm

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!