Inside Geneva’s Summer Profiles: the Red Cross Museum
Inside Geneva’s fourth summer profile – not a person, but a much-loved museum.
Inside Geneva
Subscribe to
- Apple PodcastsExternal link
- SpotifyExternal link
- Amazon MusicExternal link
- Podcast IndexExternal link
- OvercastExternal link
- YouTubeExternal link
- iHeartRadioExternal link
- PandoraExternal link
- Podcast AddictExternal link
- CastroExternal link
- CastboxExternal link
- PodchaserExternal link
- Pocket CastsExternal link
- DeezerExternal link
- Listen NotesExternal link
- Player FMExternal link
- GoodpodsExternal link
- True FansExternal link
- Buzzsprout RSS Feed External link
“In this museum, we ask an essential question: what does humanitarian action have to do with me, in my life, here and now?” says Pascal Hufschmid, director of the Red Cross Museum.
This month there’s a special exhibition, “Tuning in” … to the sound of humanity.
“It’s an exhibition conceived as an exploration of sound archives – particularly humanitarian sound archives – preserved here in Geneva at the International Committee of the Red Cross
(ICRC) and at the museum,” says curator Elisa Rusca.
“It’s also a way of saying that, no matter who we are or where we come from, the way we feel is the same and our internal voice is just as important as the one that comes out,” Rusca says.
The museum reminds us of our shared humanity.
“We really bend over backwards to explain humanitarian principles, international human rights and humanitarian law, and to show that these are lived experiences we can all relate to.”
Listen to the full episode on our Inside Geneva podcast hosted by Imogen Foulkes.
Find out more about the ‘Inside Geneva’ podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here.
Subscribe below to the ‘Inside Geneva’ newsletter to make sure you never miss a new episode.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.